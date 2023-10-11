Get wicked for the night in Davenport at a show that combines theatre, circus and cabaret with a European flair.

Cirque Italia is bringing Paranormal Cirque to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds’ parking lot on October 26-29. The show is for mature audiences. Attendees under 18 require an accompanying parent or guardian. The show has adult language and material. The fairgrounds is located at 2815 W. Locust Street in Davenport.

This groundbreaking horror story features hints of sexy behavior and a storyline full of the unexpected. Monstrous creatures with hidden talents will astonish crowds. The adrenaline-filled show is not for the faint of heart. The best artists from around the world have joined this stunning show. Audiences can expect to see the stunning Wheel of Death, mystifying magical tricks and more. The show has a strict animal-free policy.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27. Showtimes for Saturday, October 28 are 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. and 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

The box office opens at the fairgrounds for ticket sales on October 24. Box office hours on non-show days are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on show days.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here or call (941) 704-8572. Promo codes for discounted tickets are available by calling the phone number.