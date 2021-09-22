Parents in Muscatine protest mask mandate for schools

Parents protest a new mask mandate on Wednesday, Sept. 22, outside the Muscatine school board’s office.

Several parents are protesting the mask mandate in Muscatine schools, which began on Monday, Sept. 20.

This morning, a group of parents gathered outside the Muscatine school board’s office to protest the board’s decision to require masks in public schools. The measure was approved at a special school board meeting last week, requiring students in pre-kindergarten through 6th grade to wear masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

