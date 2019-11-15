Parents of convicted killer Nicholas Sheley arrested, charged with child sexual assault

Rock Falls Police Department on Thursday arrested James K. Sheley and Debra L. Sheley, both 62 and from Rock Falls.

James Sheley is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a Class X felony, and two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, a Class 2 felony.

Debra Sheley is charged with a single count of endangering the life or health of a child.

Both were transported to Rock Falls Police Department for processing. While Debra Sheley posted bond and was released with a future court date, James Sheley was transferred to the Whiteside County Jail as he failed to post bond.

Both are the parents of the convicted killer Nicholas Sheley who killed multiple people in Illinois and Missouri during his killing spree in 2008. He is currently serving six life sentences in Illinois.