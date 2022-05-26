On Thursday night, dozens of parents are attending a Bettendorf School Board meeting where Bettendorf Middle School is on the agenda.

Concerned parents pack the room Thursday at the Bettendorf School Board (photo by Kennedy Cook.)

Parents say they are angry about the conditions at the middle school. This is after a meeting Wednesday where parents expressed concerns about student misbehavior there.

Teachers and parents who say unruly students are taking over Bettendorf Middle School earlier expressed their anger during the Bettendorf School Board meeting May 12.

At that time, they said the administration hasn’t stepped in to handle students with behavioral problems. Teachers shared stories about students who curse at them, skip class, start fights and throw food around the cafeteria.