The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police.

He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.

Trevor Wixom (contributed photo courtesy of the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network)

Wixom was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Muscatine. After shopping with his father, he dropped off his purchase at his mother’s, then asked his dad to drop him at a friend’s house on Iowa Street in Muscatine. He did not return to his home, the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network says in a Facebook post.

Wixom normally has daily contact with friends, but they have not heard from him, and he abruptly stopped regular contact with his parents. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He has a heart condition that requires medications, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

He has no active phone, and no credit cards or bank accounts were used.

His parents ask anyone with information to contact his mother, Julie Buhmeyer, 319-572-7464, or his father, Dwayne Wixom, 319-850-5084; or contact Muscatine Police at 563-263-9922 or call 9-1-1.