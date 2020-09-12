Bettendorf woman faces charges after incident at elementary school

Kerrie Marie Chapman, 26, Bettendorf, faces a felony charge of going armed with intent and a misdemeanor charge of assault while displaying a weapon after she threatened another woman Friday at Riverdale Heights Elementary School.

According to arrest affidavits, Chapman became upset in the parking lot while kids were bring dropped off at school. She left her truck, pounded on another woman’s vehicle and told her to move. They argued, and the other woman opened her driver-side door.

Chapman removed a folding knife from her pocket, and challenged the other woman to a fight.

The other woman, scared, closed her car door. Chapman then returned to her truck, got a baseball bat, and began to walk outside her truck with it.

Chapman later admitted she pulled out the knife and pointed it at the other woman.

We spoke with Riverdale parents who live nearby, who found out about the incident via a school email. One mother said she’d recently decided to have her kids take their classes online only,

But she’s worried about how other parents will react when school resumes full time.

“To know that we might be going back to school eventually, does make me nervous to think, is that how upset parents are gonna handle it?” Samantha Royce, a Riverdale Heights parent said. “Is that how everybody after being locked up and cooped up so long are gonna handle it? Is that how we’re gonna go back? It does make me a little bit nervous.”

Chapman was released from jail shortly after her arrest.