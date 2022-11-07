Unexpected work issues mean a total road closure in Muscatine.

Parham Street will be closed to all traffic between Mulberry Avenue and Briarwood Lane on November 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as work continues on an emergency sewer repair. Repair crews began work on Monday in the downhill section of Parham just west of the intersection with Mulberry Avenue. After opening the work site, they discovered more issues than anticipated and it was determined that a water line needed to be moved to gain access to the repair area. Public Works officials expect the additional work will be completed Tuesday and the full closure will be reduced back to a one lane closure by late afternoon.

The lane closure includes no turning from Mulberry onto Parham and will remain in effect for the rest of the week. Traffic on Parham heading east toward Mulberry will be moved to the uphill section of Parham for exiting onto Mulberry. Access to all businesses on Parham will be from Cedar Street.

The repair is expected to take several days, with Parham expected to reopen late Thursday, November 10, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution around the construction site and use an alternate route when possible.

The detour will be to use either Bartlett or East Ninth Street.