Park board seeks public input on upgrades to aquatic center, tennis courts

The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department is reaching out to the public for input on possible upgrades to its Riverside Park amenities.

Parks and Recreation Director Eric Griffith and Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati invite the community to hear a short presentation during a meeting held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave.

Moline citizens and members of the public are welcome to attend and provide their comments and recommendations as they discuss potential park improvements, particularly to the Riverside Family Aquatic Center and Riverside Park tennis courts.

Per the Illinois governor’s indoor mask mandate, face coverings will be required during the meeting.

A second virtual-only meeting will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Those interested in attending can join in via phone at 1-312-263-0281 or computer here with Meeting ID 144 771 5380.

Can’t attend the meeting but would like to give your input? Email comments to Eric Griffith.