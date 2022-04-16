Taylor Park in Muscatine will be closed to the public starting Monday as the Taylor Park Improvement Project begins. The park will remain closed to the public throughout the summer, according to a news release.

Taylor Park is part of the South End Improvement Project and will see the addition of pickle ball courts, a parking lot, a splash pad, new playground, new lighting, and the installation of a modular restroom similar to the one installed near the lagoon in Weed Park, the release says.

For more information, call the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.