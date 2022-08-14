The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4.

The parking spots will be used as a laydown area for the Papoose Platform Project that is expected to begin on August 15. A metal fence will be erected around the laydown area where the metal platforms and other equipment will be stored to protect both the equipment and members of the public.