‘Parklet’ drives business to popular downtown fixture

You might notice something a little different outside a popular Quad Cities business if you head to downtown Moline.

There’s something called a “parklet” outside Lagomarcino’s.

Parklets are small seating areas alongside sidewalks.

This one is the first one by the Moline Centre Main Street Program.

Their plan is to add more of these downtown.

The Moline Centre partnered with Black Hawk College to give students a chance to create the city’s first parklet.

Managers at the longtime confectionary say they are already seeing this initiative pay off.

“Already, this has sparked interest,” said owner, Beth Lagomarcino. “People sat on these immediately.”

Homemade candies and ice creams are currently available for purchase at the shop.

However, people will have to wait just a little bit longer to enjoy their café menu.

“We aren’t quite to sandwiches yet,” said Lagomarcino. “We will be by the end of the month.”

Lagomarcino is hopeful the new parklet will benefit the business in the future.

“It’s been a long, hard year for all of us,” said Lagomarcino. “But brighter days are ahead.”

City leaders think these parklets will increase foot traffic downtown.