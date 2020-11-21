Parks and Recreation continues to offer fitness, fun

Rock Island Parks and Recreation continues to offer events and activities while COVID-19 measures are enforced.

The Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center will remain open operating at 25% capacity and all participants must make a reservation before coming. Reservations can be made by visiting the member service center or calling 309-732-7275.

Members must wear a face covering at all times, including while engaged in individual exercise. Restrooms will remain open, but locker/shower rooms will be closed, except to pool participants.

All group fitness classes, recreation and sports programs, and swim lessons are temporarily suspended. All amenities will be open with the exception of the steam rooms, saunas, whirlpool, and indoor playground.

For a detailed list of guideline changes, click here. For specific member questions please call our membership office at 309-732-7275.

Preschool will remain open with all current safety precautions in place.

Parks and outdoor recreation will be open, but the public should continue to maintain social distancing.

Virtual fitness classes will be offered, including Zumba Gold, Turbo Kick, Beachbody PIYO, Ballet Barre and more. Families can register for a Family Holiday Activity Pack, including crafts and fun games that can either be picked up or delivered to your door.

Pup Packs are also available which include a DIY dog toy, dog art project and special dog treat.

Kids to Pros virtual classes include Active Kids, Art Skills, Graphic Design, Lego Masters, Minecraft, Origami & Papercraft, ROBLOX, and Web Design all beginning soon.

Letters and videos from Santa also will be offered.

To register for virtual fitness classes please visit www.rigov.org/epark.

A free virtual holiday concert with Kevin Horton will be streamed live on Facebook from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

For more information email the department at parkrecmail@rigov.org.

