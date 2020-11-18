Parks Department modifies events, services because of COVID-19

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department has modified upcoming events, programs, and services to comply with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds State Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monday.

Two of the biggest events of the holiday season, the Turkey Trot scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, and the Candy Cane Hunt, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, have been cancelled because of event restrictions placed by the proclamation, a news release says. All registered participants of the Turkey Trot will receive a refund.

All indoor recreational programs offered by the Parks and Recreation Department and utilizing school facilities will be postponed at least through Dec. 10, 2020, pending further information or an extension of the proclamation by Reynolds. These programs include adult volleyball leagues, youth gymnastics, and youth sport programs.

Riverview Center and Pearl City Station reservations scheduled through Dec. 10 will be subject to the restrictions established in the most recent proclamation that limits indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people. Adherence to social distancing and the use of face coverings is required of attendees. Parks and Recreation staff is working with those who had reservations for larger events and will issue refunds as needed.

Outdoor recreational areas will remain open to the public. Parks and Recreation staff urges individuals to get out to enjoy the trail system and parks while keeping in mind safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

The City of Muscatine has more than 10 miles of paved and unpaved trails and walkways that offer opportunities for walkers, runners, and bicycle riders to exercise or just enjoy the outdoors on trails that are wide enough to allow for safe recreational activity.

The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course will remain open to the public, but indoor services will be limited. The Parks and Recreation Department will carefully monitor the facility while adhering to CDC and governmental protocols.

The Muscatine Dog Park and more than 20 other outdoor recreation areas with a combined 550 acres of land will remain open to the public, weather depending. These activities are considered to be individual in nature, and the department encourages the use of outdoor areas while following CDC guidelines for social distancing and limiting non-essential interpersonal contact.

For those who might want some indoor fun, the Parks and Recreation Department is adding more programs to their Virtual Recreational Resource Center. Residents can find an array of indoor, outdoor and fitness activities to participate in both at home and around town.

The Department will continue to monitor and evaluate programming as more information becomes available, and will announce any further changes and updates as they are warranted.

The Department office is currently closed to the general public but staff will assist patrons virtually and may be contacted by phone at 563-263-0241. Leave a message and a staff member will be respond as soon as possible.

The office may also be contacted via email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.