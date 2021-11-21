Parks department provides opportunities for holiday fun

Rock Island Parks and Recreation will give people of all ages many ways to have fun this holiday season.

Would your little one like a letter from Santa? Let Santa tell your children they’ve been good, but need to clean their room more. Have Santa compliment good grades or an accomplishment. Registration fee is $5. Call 309-732-7275 or register online here and fill out a form with information about your child. Deadline to register is Dec. 11.

You can treat your friends or family to a Grinch-y surprise. Parks staff will deliver and place signage and 20 “rotten eggs” in their yard. After 24 hours staff will remove the signs. The recipient also will receive a note telling them who “Grinched” them. This program costs $20 and is a fundraiser to support youth programs. Staff will “Grinch” people from Dec. 15-23. Call 309-732-7275 or register online here.

The Parks department has made arrangements with Santa Claus to be available Saturday, Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, for home visits and groups. To defray Santa’s travel expenses, a fee of $50 will be charged for home visits, with fees for larger groups varying on the size of group and length of visit. Reservations will be taken through Dec. 10 at 309-732-7275. Christmas Eve reservations are for Rock Island residents only.

Join Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation for a Wine & Dine on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Taste several sparkling and red holiday wines just in time for the holiday season. A special dinner will be provided by Riverfront Grille. Fee is $65 and you can pay at the door, but call 309-788-5635 to make a reservation before Nov, 29 to reserve your spot.

Support for the Parks Foundation helps financial assistance for youth program scholarships and improvements to the Rock Island Parks system.