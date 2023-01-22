Join the Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments for an evening of good times and great tunes during their Sweetheart Dance on Friday, February 10 from 5:30-8 p.m.! All parent/child couples, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, can enjoy music, dancing and snacks, along with a photo booth provided by Sign Gypsies Illinois Quad Cities. Each couple and/or family will also receive a complimentary 5×7 professional photo.

The fun happens at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center, 4303 24th Street in Rock Island. Early registration is $10 per person until January 27, then increases to $15 per person until February 8 and is $20 per person the day of the dance. Register by calling (309) 524-2424 or click here.