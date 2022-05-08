Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, from 8 am. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 22, from noon until 5 p.m. at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull-behind campers) to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple options at one time and location.

Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot located at Faye’s Field. All transactions between buyer and seller are private.

Cost for the first space is $25, and $10 for each additional space. Space size is 20’ x 9’.

Register online here. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. Walk-ins the day of the event are allowed if spaces are available. Sellers may either put a sign in their vehicle or stay with it during the sale.

Proceeds from the event help provide funding for educational and recreational programs as well as special projects sponsored by the foundation.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.