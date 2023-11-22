A man from Parkview, Iowa has been arrested on 20 counts related to child pornography, along with other charges, according to a news release from Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane’s office.

According to the release, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Data System contacted the Sheriff’s Office this month regarding 27 cyber tips. There were about 1,300 images and video that were categorized as child pornography that were linked to the cyber tips.

On November 22nd, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Moline Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Manor Drive in Parkview, the release says. Damon Fetes was identified as a suspect based on the follow-up investigation into the cyber tips. He was arrested and charged with 10 counts of promotion of child pornography, 10 counts of possession of child pornography, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case should contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 326-8625.