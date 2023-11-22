A 28-year-old Parkview man faces multiple charges after the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received cyber tips about child pornography, according to a news release and court documents.

Damon Fetes faces 10 count of promotion of child pornography, 10 counts of possession of child pornography, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia according to court documents and the news release.

Damon Fetes (Scott County Jail)

Cyber tips lead to an arrest

Earlier this month, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Data System contacted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office related to 27 cyber tips. About 1,300 images and video categorized as child pornography were linked to the cyber tips, the release says.

On Wednesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Moline Police executed a search warrant at Fetes’ Parkview residence after Fetes was identified as a suspect based off the follow-up investigation into the cyber tips.

According to the news release, the investigation is ongoing.

Fetes is being held on a total $166,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Scott County Court.