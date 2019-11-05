Parole Officer Arrested on Counts of Sexual and Official Misconduct

Police arrested Department of Corrections (IDOC) Parole Officer Garrick Randolph, a 52 year-old male, on two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts Official Misconduct.

The arrest was made by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) on Oct. 23 after Randolph voluntarily reported to the Galesburg Police Department and was released on the same day at the Knox County Jail. The bond amount was set at $75,000 for each warrant arrest.

The female parolee was sexually assaulted in her residence in mid-July 2019. Another female victim has advised that Randolph sexually assaulted her during the commission of his duties as a Parole Officer, according to the DII.

The Knox County States Attorney’s Office indicated they will support additional charges should additional victims be located. If anyone has any information related to these crimes, please contact the ISP DII at 847/294-4466