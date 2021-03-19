Parolee arrested after chase, use of Taser on Friday

A 36-year-old man released from prison on parole in January is once again behind bars after Bettendorf police say he ran from officers Friday.

Jerome Wilson Jr. faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, according to Scott County Jail records.

Police were investigating a vehicle known to evade traffic stops in Bettendorf that had fled from Bettendorf officers in the past, Bettendorf police said. Officers found the vehicle Friday morning in the parking lot of the apartments on the 800 block of State Street.

Wilson got out of the vehicle after he parked behind the apartment complex. Police say Wilson ran and officers chased him. He didn’t stop after officers told him to, and he tried to get in a door leading into the apartments.

Once Wilson was able to forcibly open the door, an officer deployed his Taser just inside the entry way and took Wilson into custody.

Wilson was taken to a hospital to be examined. Meanwhile, officers found a handgun in plain view in the car from which Wilson ran.

Wilson was released from the hospital and transported to the Scott County Jail, where he was being held Friday.

Wilson had been serving a 10-year sentence for aggravated battery with a firearm in Illinois since Feb. 20, 2010, and had been paroled and released from prison Jan. 14.