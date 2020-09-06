Parolee jailed for robbing convenience store

A Davenport man is being held on robbery and parole-violation charges after fingerprint evidence was collected at a Davenport gas station/convenience store.

Daviaonta Isaiah Duax, 20, is being held on $10,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail to face felony charges of second-degree robbery and parole violation.

Here’s what happened, according to official records:

Davenport police responded to a report of a robbery about 1:30 p.m. June 30 at BP, 1208 E. Locust St. Duax entered the business and demanded the store clerk give him money from the cash register. Duax’s hand was concealed in his sweatshirt pocket during the course of the robbery, so the store clerk believed he had a weapon.

Duax directed the two store employees into the employee office, shut them inside, then fled on foot.

Duax was identified through fingerprints, which were were collected from part of the employee-office doorframe, where the defendant, in surveillance footage, can be seen placing his left hand.

Additionally, officers reviewed surveillance footage from surrounding areas, and a positive identification also was made by comparing available photographs of the defendant.

His arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 24 in Scott County Court.

When he was 17, Duax, charged as an adult, was sentenced to four concurrent sentences of up to 25 years on four counts of first-degree robbery.