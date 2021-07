Starting Tuesday, July 13, 25th Street between 9th to 14th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed to thru traffic for street repairs.

Weather permitting, the closure will last two days and the road should reopen on July 15.

Detours will be posted for travel around the construction.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when travelling in the area as trucks will be entering and leaving the construction zone.

