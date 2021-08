A furniture store in Rock Island is missing part of its roof after strong storms Wednesday morning knocked it across the street.

The twisted metal sat on the other side of the 500 block of 20th Street.

Meanwhile, thousands across the area are still without power.

This is a developing story.

.@MidAm_EnergyCo reporting more than 9,000 people still without power in the Quad Cities after this morning's storms.



Here's just one example of the damage that's been done already today: https://t.co/rnB9cAIkMc — Redrick Terry (@RedrickTerryTV) August 11, 2021

A tree is down in the 100 block of 5th Avenue in Moline after storms on August 11, 2021. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

