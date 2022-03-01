Grandview Avenue will be closed to traffic from Briers Ditch (north of the entrance to the Rose Bowl) to just south of the Musser Street intersection starting Wednesday in Muscatine.

The closure will allow the replacement of a culvert at Briers Ditch and additional underground work including the installation of sewer and water main. The closure is expected to last at least three weeks depending on the weather, a news release says.

Access to all businesses located within that area will be maintained, if possible, from either the Musser Street intersection or the Houser Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured at Houser onto Sampson Street to Steward Road/Oregon Street and back to Grandview Avenue.

The second year of the two-year Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project opened on Monday with milling of Grandview Avenue from Houser Street to Musser Street. Drivers are reminded that the milled pavement will be rough. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the construction zone, and find alternate routes when possible, the release says.

Additional information on the project can be found on here.