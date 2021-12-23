Part of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine reopened following repaving

Grandview Avenue in Muscatine was reopened to two-way traffic from Day Street through the intersection with Musser Street Wednesday as work continued another repaving project.

Grandview Avenue is open to two-way traffic from Day Street through Musser Street in Muscatine (Google Maps)

Grandview Avenue from Pearl to Musser will remain a construction zone. Drivers should obey traffic control signs and maintain a 25 mph speed limit through that area.

Grandview Avenue from Pearl to Musser remains a construction zone (Google Maps)

Heuer Construction will continue to work in the south portion of the work zone and hopes to have the Musser intersection open for cross traffic as early as Friday. A section of Grandview from Oregon to Pearl is being prepared for repaving on Monday. The third lane is scheduled to be poured on Monday, and businesses on the east side have been notified that access will be restricted early next week. Grandview from Oregon to Pearl remains one lane (northbound only), and the contractor hopes to open up this section to two-way traffic around New Year’s Day.

Work will continue on West 8th Street as part of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. Haggerty Construction, Inc., anticipates that West 8th Street from Climer to Lucas will be reopened to traffic around New Year’s Day.