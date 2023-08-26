A stretch of Highway 150 from Galesburg to Alpha was renamed Saturday in honor of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice in April 2022.

The section of the highway honors Deputy Nicholas Weist, who died on April 29, 202, when he was allegedly hit and killed by Daylon Richardson. Richardson has been charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Deputy Nick Weist (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Swanson (R-Alpha), state representative from the 71st District Illinois General Assembly, helped write the resolution for the initiative and guided it through the Illinois House and Senate.

After the resolution passed the House and Senate, Swanson’s office contacted the Department of Transportation to identify when or where the signs would be placed. They decided on Highway 150 from Galesburg to Alpha and coordinated the sign placement in Galesburg and Alpha.

The highway was officially dedicated to Weist at 11:45 a.m. at AlWood Elementary School, 101 East A St., Alpha. The officer’s family, friends and many people from the community attended.

Jason Gilmore, Chaplain SRV Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 427, led an invocation, then the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The resolution was read aloud and local officials – including Swanson, Sen. Neil Anderson (R-47th District,) and Dean Kernan, the mayor of Alpha – spoke.

Earlier, Swanson pointed out that Weist was off duty at the time of the incident. “He was heading home; he was actually in Henry County. He lived in Viola; he heard the radio chatter as he was heading home and took it upon himself to turn around to help his brothers in pursuit of a criminal. He had all the intentions of the world of stopping (Daylon Richardson) at that intersection with spike sticks.”

Swanson says naming the highway after Weist will ensure that his sacrifice isn’t forgotten.

A jury trail for Richardson is set to begin Oct. 23 in Henry County, court records show.