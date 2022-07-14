Road work begins Monday, July 18 on River Drive from 34th Street to 41st Street in Moline. River Drive will be closed to through traffic during construction. All businesses will be open and remain accessible at all times.

The city encourages traffic to use the alley south of River Drive to access businesses. A detour route to 4th Avenue (Illinois 92) will be in effect during the duration of the road work.

Delays are expected while the work is being completed. The city of Moline encourages motorists to plan ahead and use an alternate route. The expected completion of the project is mid-September.