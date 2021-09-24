Part of parking lot closed for ‘the next several weeks’ beginning Sept. 27

The City of Muscatine announced part of a parking lot in the area is expected to close for several weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 27.

KE Flatwork Inc. will close the east half of Parking Lot #2 at the intersection of West 2nd and Pine streets as work begins on the final section of concrete removal and replacement for the 2nd Street Streetscape Project, a news release states.

It is recommended that anyone who uses this parking lot find an alternate place to park.

The west entrance to the parking lot will remain open, and parking will be allowed in the west half.

The east exit will be closed to traffic, and those using the parking spaces in the west half will need to exit through the west entrance.

It is advised that those using these parking spaces be cautious when backing out and exiting the parking lot.

Sidewalks, along with curb and gutter removal and replacement, have been completed from Chestnut Street to the alley south of the Pine Street intersection.

KE Flatwork Inc. will begin moving equipment into the east half of Lot #2 Friday, Sept. 24, in preparation for the final stretch of work in the west half of the 200 block.

The east half of the block will then be cleaned and sealed prior to opening the section to traffic Monday.

According to the City, a full street closure for the west half of the block will be implemented Monday as work on full-depth patching of the west half and sidewalk replacement on the south side begins.

Weather permitting, the tentative schedule has work on the north half of the block beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

The west entrance to Lot #2 will be closed, and parking in the west half will be limited as construction continues.

KE Flatwork Inc. anticipates having the eastbound lane of traffic open at the same time.

The City says this project is expected to wrap up in mid to late October.

Follow the City of Muscatine on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.