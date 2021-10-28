Partial obituary published online for striking Deere worker who died Wednesday

A partial obituary for the striking Deere worker killed Wednesday in Milan has been published online.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified Richard Rich, 56, of Moline, as the striking Deere worker killed early Wednesday near a picket line in Milan.

Rich died from multiple traumatic chest injuries, Gustafson said.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Milan Police, Moline Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.