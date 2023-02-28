Good morning QCA. Grab the coat when you walk out the door this morning as temps are nearly 15-20° cooler than yesterday. The good news is we will be mostly dry today with temps in the lower 50’s!

We are tracking another round of showers that will arrive late tonight when most of us are in bed. Rain is expected to arrive after 8 pm and will be around for a few hours. The showers start to wrap up around 2 am.

We will be dry the next few days and highs in the 50’s but our next weather marker is expected to arrive on Friday. We could see a mix of rain/snow with this system and a light coating is possible.