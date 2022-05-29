From 8 a.m. until noon Friday, June 3, Partners of Scott County Watersheds will host a workshop to help Scott County residents manage their ponds for better water quality.

This workshop will be held at West Lake Park and include expert-led presentations on wetland habitats, water quality, and fisheries management. The goal of this workshop is to provide the knowledge and resources in order to sustainably manage a pond.

Landowners, HOA members, conservation professionals, and environmental enthusiasts are all welcome to participate in this free event. For more information and to register, visit here.