Partners of Scott County Watersheds monitors safety of local water supply

Every living, breathing individual has something to lose from unsafe water… and something to gain from water monitoring.

The Partners of Scott County Watersheds believes knowledge is power. In order to protect the community, we must first understand what is in our water. They’re hosting their annual summer snapshot event to get a “snapshot” of our local water profile.

Pollution, chemical runoff, sewage … those are just the beginning of the list of alarming toxins that could infiltrate our water supply. Choosing not to monitor these levels leaves our neighborhood drinking and bathing water vulnerable to dangerous chemicals.

Our children play in this water. We drink this water. And the Partners of Scott County watersheds is finding out what is in this water.