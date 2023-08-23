Driving through parts of Rock Island is going to take a bit more time, starting tomorrow.

According to a press release from the Public Works Department, starting on Thursday, August 24th, 11th Street through its intersection with 25th Avenue will temporarily eliminate left hand turns starting on Thursday, August 24, due to the installation of the new water main. Only right hand turns will be allowed on both 11th Street and 25th Avenue until the work is completed.

A temporary patch will be placed across the intersection after the installation of the water main. The project is expected to be completed by September 15, but that date may change due to weather or construction issues.

Residents are reminded that construction equipment and sites can be dangerous. The Public Works Department is asking people not to walk through the construction site, including areas where the barrels and delineators are found, and to drive carefully around any construction areas.