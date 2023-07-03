The City of Fulton’s Water Department has issued a boil order for residents of parts of the city until further notice.

Residents on 21st Avenue and south to the city limits are affected by the order. A water main break caused the city to issue the order. The water has been shut off while crews make repairs and the water will be turned back on after they are completed.

The boil order will remain in effect for 24 hours after the water is turned back on. Residents can call City Hall at (815) 589-2616 for more information or to find out if the water is back on.

For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.