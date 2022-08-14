The Muscatine Public Works Department announced Logan Street will be closed to through traffic between Lucas and Climer streets starting Monday, August 15.

According to a release, the West Hill Sanitary & Storm Sewer Separation Project (WHSSSSP) work has moved west, and the contractor will begin work on Logan Street with the stretch from the alley toward Lucas accomplished first. The section between the alley and Climer will follow. Local traffic will be permitted on Logan as underground work is being completed. Once the work has been finished, the block of Logan will be prepped for paving and repaved.

Repaving Climer Street from the 700 block to High Street started August 10, but work was halted due to train. Climer will be opened to traffic temporarily, but there will be lane restrictions as work on sidewalks and driveways is completed.

Lucas Street remains closed to traffic from Busch to West 8th as it is prepared for repaving. Progressive closures of Lucas Street will occur moving to the east including the Main Street intersection. There will be limited access available with this section of Lucas reduced to one lane where the underground work is being completed.

