The southbound lane of Mississippi Dr. from Linn St. to Broadway St. in Muscatine will be closing Tuesday, October 10 for maintenance work.

Portable traffic lights will be set up to allow traffic to alternate directions of travel by using the northbound lane. The lane restrictions will go into effect at 9:00 a.m. and last until approximately 12:00 p.m. The traffic pattern will return to normal once the cleanup operation is completed.

Drivers should expect delays and are urged to find an alternate route of travel during the work.