Parts of Muscatine to be closed down Friday for flood preparation

Due to the Mississippi River reaching moderate flood stage in Muscatine, and in accordance with the city’s flood plan, the Department of Public Works will begin closing down areas of Riverside Park and River Road on Friday, April 10.

The Department of Public Works will restrict parking in the Riverside Park parking lot and close down River Road from Sherman Street to Cannon Avenue to set up barricades. Drivers who use that section of River Road are advised to find alternate routes of travel.

According to City of Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison, the Mississippi River has been above flood stage since March 24 and is currently at 18.20 feet. Jenison says the river was at 21.79 feet last year and had been in flood stage since March 15.

The National Weather Service currently forecasts the river to crest at 19.10 feet on Saturday, April 11.

In addition to the National Weather Service’s anticipation for river levels to peak in the next week, Jenison says there is potential for other factors — such as additional heavy rain across the region going through the next month, high river levels and wet soils — to elevate the risk for higher river levels and extended periods of flooding.

Follow the City of Muscatine on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.