Parts of Quad Cities upgraded to Moderate Drought status

Thursday’s (August 15th) drought monitor update places parts of the Quad Cities into a Moderate Drought.

After an abundance of rain and snow for the first half of the year (and record flooding on the Mississippi River,) things have really dried up since the beginning of July.

The official climate site for the Quad Cities is reporting above average rain for August so far. BUT, most of the area did not pick up as much rain as the weather site did last weekend.

So while it appears things have turned around in August based on the official number for the Quad Cities, most places are still way behind on rainfall since July 1st.

We had been in the lowest category of drought status the previous 3 weeks. That was classified as Abnormally Dry.

August 15th update

July 25th update

