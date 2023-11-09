Residents in parts of Rock Island are under a boil order until further notice.

The boil order is in effect for the areas of Blackhawk Hills Court, Blackhawk Hills Drive, Bowers Addition (44th Street north of Blackhawk Road and that entire neighborhood), and the Rock Island areas of Wildwood because of an emergency water main repair. Residents in the affected areas should boil all water used for drinking and cooking until further notice. This boil order will remain in effect once water service is restored.

For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.