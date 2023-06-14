Parts of Rock Island will be under a boil order, starting later this afternoon.

Water will be shut off at approximately 5:30 p.m. this afternoon in Bowers Addition which is the subdivision north of Blackhawk Road off 44th Street and everything south of Blackhawk Road from 38th Street to 44th Street due to an emergency water main repair. The water will be shut off for several hours.

Once the water is restored, a boil order will be in effect until further notice. All water used for drinking and cooking should be boiled. For more information on what to do during a boil order, click here.