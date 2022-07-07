The City of Davenport has announced that due to inclement weather, the Party in the Park event scheduled for Thursday, July 7 has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marquette Park, located at 3200 North Marquette Street, Davenport.

Throughout the summer, the City of Davenport has been hosting the Party in the Park events on select Thursdays. The events feature food, entertainment and activities for the whole family. Additionally, the events allow residents to meet their neighbors and elected officials and to discuss concerns and opportunities within their communities.

The remaining Party in the Park events are as follows:

Thursday, July 21, Duck Creek Park, 3300 East Locust Street

Thursday, August 11, Ridgeview Park, 1819 Ridgeview Drive

Thursday, August 18, Emeis Park, 4500 West Locust Street

