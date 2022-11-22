Grand Funk Railroad (aka Grand Funk) will be “coming to your town to help you party it down” in the Event Center at the Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. A presale will take place on Thursday, November 24 at 10 a.m., and tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, November 25 starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $30, $40, $45, $50 and $60 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Originating from Flint, Michigan, this top selling American band hasn’t been “out on the road for 40 days”, it’s more like 53 years of touring the world, selling out shows in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and South America. Over their career, they’ve had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits and two Number One singles (We’re an American Band and Locomotion, both selling over one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with more than 25 million copies sold worldwide.

The multi-talented band still knows how to pack a house. They drew 25,000 people to their Molson Canal Series Concert outside Buffalo, attracted 20,000 in Albany, New York and had 20,000 fans rocking in downtown Orlando.