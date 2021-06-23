‘Pass it forward’; Auto shop repairs $4,000 on car for family in need

Sticker shock for a Davenport family when they brought their recently purchased car to an auto shop and discovered it needed $4,000 worth of repairs.

That was something the family wasn’t prepared to pay for, but someone stepped up to help.

Employees at North Brady Imports repaired the car for free.

“Pass it forward type of thing, you want to help who you can, I mean that’s just human nature to help and we just happened to be here at the right time,” said Steven Smith, owner of North Brady Imports.

After two months of it being worked on, the family finally picked it up Wednesday.

“I work for Grubhub so I couldn’t make no money because my car is in here,” said Rosa Alonzo-Rodriguez. “The car means a lot to us so we don’t have to keep asking my mom to stop what she’s doing.”

The family says they plan to pay it forward to the employees at North Brady Imports, they are still deciding what to do.