An unidentified passenger in a truck died Friday in a Jo Daviess County crash, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 8:15 a.m. Friday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report about a single-vehicle crash on North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road about 375 feet north of West Rawlins Road, the release says.

Jeremy A. Rehor, 35, of Scales Mound, was driving a blue 1999 Dodge Dakota south on North Elizabeth-Scales Mound Road when he lost control as he tried to negotiate a corner in the roadway, the release says.

His truck veered off the road to the east and hit a guardrail.

The Elizabeth Ambulance Service transported Rehor to Dubuque’s Mercy Hospital. His passenger succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash, the release says.

There were no other passengers.

The passenger’s identity is being withheld until the passenger’s family can be notified. The crash remains under investigation.

Illinois State Police and Scales Mound Fire Department assisted at the scene.