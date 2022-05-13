One person suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in a Davenport crash.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue for a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release from Davenport Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed an Audi Q5 was traveling west on Veterans Memorial Parkway. While it was making a left turn onto Eastern Avenue, the Audi was struck by an eastbound Toyota Camry, the release says.

The Audi failed to yield the right of way to the Camry. The driver of the Camry suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Genesis Medical Center, the release says.

The back-seat passenger of the Camry suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment, the release says.

The front-seat passenger of the Camry and the Audi driver were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation;