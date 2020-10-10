Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries late Friday in Interstate 80 crash

One passenger suffered life-threatening injuries shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in a crash at Interstate 80 westbound at Milepost 4, Rock Island County.

Shaun Porento, 37, of Riverdale, Ill., was driving a silver 2011 Silver Ford Taurus, according to a news release.

Walter N. Camillo, 33, of Peoria, was driving a white 2007 Ford Econoline van. His passengers were Erik B. Aguilar-Benitez, 21; Jose M. Reyes-Aguilar, 28; Oscar I. Reyes, 38; Carlos O. Nunez-Ayala, 35; Gualter N. Carillo-Nicolas, 34; and Jose E. Reyes-Aguilar, 20; all of Peoria.

According to a news release:

Both vehicles were driving west on Interstate 80 near Milepost 4. Porento failed to reduce speed and struck Camillo’s vehicle in the rear.

After the impact, the van left the roadway to the right and the Taurus left the roadway to the left.

Porento was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and as of Saturday was jailed.

Reyes-Aguilar was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Reyes, who had non-life-threatening injuries, also was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Porento, who was being held in Rock Island County Jail, faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol-great bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Sunday in Rock Island County Court.

Camillo was cited for having no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday, all lanes on Interstate 80 westbound were closed for the investigation and traffic was diverted off Interstate 80 at Milepost 7. The left lane of Interstate 80 westbound was reopened about 8:30 p.m., and all lanes of Interstate 80 westbound were reopened about 9:45 p.m.