Passenger transported with injuries after vehicle strikes deer

An investigation is underway regarding a vehicle crash involving a deer that happened Thursday evening in rural Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at approximately 7:42 p.m. in the area of Highway 20 West and Main Street Road in rural East Dubuque.

Upon arriving on the scene, deputies learned a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 West when a deer entered the roadway.

According to information provided to Local 4 News by the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle “attempted to miss the deer but ultimately struck it, causing significant front-end damage.”

A passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries to her hand and was transported to Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gary L. Griebel, 71, of Bellevue, Iowa.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jeanne S. Griebel, 70, also of Bellevue.

This incident comes less than a month after the Illinois Conservation Police reported how mating season is in full force, making the chances of spotting and hitting a deer higher than usual.