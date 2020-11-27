Passenger who ran from SUV driven by Trudy Appleby case ‘person of interest’ held on meth charges

A suspect who ran from a car driven by a person of interest in the Trudy Appleby case was being held Friday on charges involving methamphetamine.

Dustin Nelson, 38, of Andalusia, faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and having no drug-tax stamp, as well as a misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.

A Scott County deputy saw a black Chevrolet Suburban, reported as stolen, headed east on the 9000 block of New Liberty Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the arrest affidavit says.

He followed the SUV east on New Liberty Road, and tried to pull it over but it continued east.

An Iowa state trooper followed behind the SUV and conducted a secondary traffic stop in the BP gas station at 76th Street and Northwest Boulevard.

The passenger, Nelson, took off running, with law enforcement in pursuit.

Jamison Fisher, who law enforcement earlier this year named as a person of interest in the Trudy Appleby case, was driving and also has been jailed.

A Davenport Police K-9 was requested for tracking because Nelson ran through a wooded area.

During the K-9 tracking, police found a plastic zip-lock bag with 45.2 grams of meth on the same path Nelson took when he ran.

Nelson was being held on $30,000 bond in Scott County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 11 in Scott County Court.

On Aug. 21, 1996, Trudy Appleby was reported missing by her father, Dennis, from their Moline home.