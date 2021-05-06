Pastor remembers the life of 13-year-old Charlie Hubbard, starts GoFundMe page to help family

A pastor remembers the life of the 13-year-old boy who died after being hit by a Moline police car Tuesday.

The church started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. Their initial goal of $8,500 was raised within the first day of posting it.

Now that goal is up to $17,000 and so far more than $13,000 has been raised from people all over.

Charlie was an active member at Crossroads Assembly of God.

“You look out around the crowd and you can say okay there’s Charlie because he’s got this bright blue hair and he stuck out so it was just a joy, it really was,” said Pastor Rob Tevis. “I’m going to miss him.”

Charlie also attended youth group at the church.

“He even said to his uncle last Monday, the day before because we were going to have youth group that night that, man I wish our church youth group was everyday because that’s when I have the most fun and then we didn’t get to have him Tuesday,” Pastor Rob said.

Pastor Rob knows Charlie is up in heaven shining his light down on everyone here.

“Charlie always used to say well I’m just one of the weird kids and I always told him, nah Charlie you’re just you and everybody else just needs to catch up and now that he’s in heaven, we just kind of need to figure out how we’re going to catch up,” he said.

There will be a visitation for Charlie next Monday at the Faith Walk World Outreach Center in Silvis and a funeral service Tuesday.