Pat Miletich says he lost job for attending U.S. Capitol riot

Pat Miletich coaches Sam Hoger of the Moline Silverbacks during an IFL Light Heavyweight bout at The Mark of the Quad Cities on April 7, 2007. (Photo by Brian Behr, Getty Images for IFL)

Pat Miletich, a UFC Hall of Famer from Davenport, said in an Instagram video that he was fired by Legacy Fighting Alliance for attending the rally that turned into a riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Miletich was a color commentator for LFA on UFC Fight Pass and was scheduled to call a card Friday. He shared photos on social media, including one that said he saw “zero violence.”

But there was violence, and five were killed.

“I want you guys to know that the people I walked with at the Capitol — none of them that I know of — were involved in any of the violence,” Miletich said in a video posted to Instagram that was later deleted. “The LFA was getting a lot of pressure and unfortunately that they felt that they needed to distance themselves from me. I understand their position.”